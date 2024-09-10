Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 state merit list to be released today, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024 soon

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2024: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the second round state merit list today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate). All those who applied for admission can check the merit list on the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the seat matrix list will be released on September 11 and open the window for choice filling for seat allotment on the same day. Candidates can fill out their choices by September 17. After that, they will be able to edit the already filled-in choices on September 18. The verification of certificates and documents in the concerned institutes can be done between September 21 and 26. It should be noted that registrations for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling began on September 1 and ended on September 7.

How to download Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 state merit list?

Visit the official website, jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'all india counselling'

It will redirect you to a new page

You need to select MBBS, BDS second state merit list link

Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2024 round 2 state merit list will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Documents Required

Admit card, Mark sheet, Passing certificate of Class 12.

Admit card, Mark sheet, Passing certificate of Class 10.

Local Resident Certificate of Jharkhand state.

Caste Certificate issued by SDO of Jharkhand state.

Two Passport size photograph

JCECE 2024 Admit Card

Registration Fee