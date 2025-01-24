JEE Main 2025: NTA changes exam centre from Prayagraj to Varanasi for engineering entrance exam; know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA changes exam centre from Prayagraj to Varanasi for upcoming JEE main 2025 exam

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the call letters for all exams scheduled to be held between January 22, and January 30. Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the authorities have changed the exam centres from Prayagraj to Varanasi for the upcoming JEE main 2025 exam. The decision to change the exam centres has been taken to avoid the significant travel difficulties due to mela.

Candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2025 exam, can download their JEE main 2025 admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number, and password. The admit card includes essential information such as the candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, exam timings, and updated exam centres.

Admit cards for exams scheduled for January 28, 29, 30 released

Earlier, the apex agency released the admit cards for the January 22, 23, and 24 exams. Now, the candidates appearing on January 28, 29 and January 30 can download their admit cards from the official website, using their credentials on the login page. Candidates have been advised to download the JEE main 2025 session 1 admit card from the official website and carry it along with the photo identity on the exam day. Additionally, the admit card must display the QR code and barcode.

Candidates have been advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and in the question paper, including subject-specific guidelines. Candidates are required to carry their photo ID matching their application form and listed on the admit card for identity verification.

The apex agency is conducting the JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam across various centres in cities throughout India and 15 international cities. Candidates are advised to follow all guidelines provided to facilitate to smooth examination process. For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.