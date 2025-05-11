ICAI releases revised dates of CA inter and final exam 2025, check complete schedule ICAI has released the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations for May 2025, following the postponement of exams originally scheduled between May 9 and May 14, 2025, due to security concerns stemming from India-Pakistan tensions.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released a revised exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and INTT-AT (PQC) Examinations for May 2025. Candidates planning to take these exams can download the updated exam date sheet from the official website. According to the announcement, the exams will be conducted from May 16 to May 24, 2025. The locations and timings will remain the same, with exams scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM or 2 PM to 6 PM. Originally, the exams were set to take place from May 10 to May 14, but were postponed due to the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

The official notice states, "In continuation of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated January 13, 2025, along with Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025/II dated May 8, 2025, it is hereby announced for general information that, in view of favorable developments in the security situation in the country, the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations that were previously scheduled for May 9 to May 14, 2025, will now be held from May 16 to May 24, 2025."

The revised dates ensure the exams continue smoothly while maintaining the validity of existing admit cards, with no changes to test centers or timings. The CA Foundation exams remain unaffected, proceeding as planned. Below is the complete revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams.

CA Intermediate, Final Exam Dates: May 2025