DU PG admission 2024: Registrations for spot round counselling begin at admission.uod.ac.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU PG spot round counselling registration begins

DU PG admission 2024: University of Delhi (DU) has started the registration procedure for admission to various post graduate programmes for academic session 2024-25. As per the schedule, candidates can register themselves for DU PG spot round counselling 2024 from today, July 22 onwards. The application forms can be filled on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Counselling schedule

The last date for submission of the registration form is July 24. The DU PG spot round 1 seat allotment result 2024 will be released on July 26. After the announcement of the results, candidates will have to 'accept' the allotted seat between July 26 and 28. The department will then verify and approve the online applications between July 26 and 29. The last date for online payment of the admission fee is July 30. The payment of the spot admission fee can be done via credit, debit or net banking.

In order to submit the registration forms, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login process.

The official notification reads, 'Candidates who applied for CSAS PG 2024 but are not admitted to a programme can opt to apply in the respective programmes by choosing spot round for that programme from their dashboard.

What are the details mentioned on the DU PG 2024 spot seat allotment?