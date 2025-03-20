CUET UG 2025 registration closes on March 22, check important points to remember CUET UG 2025 registration window will be closed on March 22. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 can submit their application forms at the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Check important dates, how to apply, and other details.

CUET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 on March 22. All those who have not yet submitted their CUET UG 2025 application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. The payment application window will remain open till March 23, up to 11.50 PM. The candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms if required between 24 March 2025 and 26 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM). No candidate will be entertained after the deadline.

Important instructions

Candidates applying for CUET UG 2025 should note the following instructions before submitting their application forms.

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2025 through the online mode only on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the

instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Who can apply?

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

When will NTA conduct CUET UG 2025 exam?

According to the official brochure, CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted from May 8 to June 1 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26. The exam will be conducted in n 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Direct link to apply online