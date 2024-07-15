AP EAMCET 2024 counselling: First round seat allotment list to be released tomorrow, here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP EAMCET 2024 counselling first round seat allotment list soon

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce the first round of seat allotment result tomorrow, July 16. All those who applied for the counselling procedure will be able to check their seat allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

In order to download AP EAMCET 2024 counselling first-round seat allotment list, the candidates are required to use their registration number, or payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. The link to the results will be accessible at eapet-sche.aptonline.in.

Earlier, the candidates had the opportunity to change their preferred colleges. This facility was available till July 13. They can self-report on the web portal or in person between July 17 and July 22 after the announcement of the results. The online classes will start on July 19. Candidates can check the list of required certificates for web-based counselling below.

What are documents/certificates required for web-based counselling?

The candidates will have to carry the following certificates at the time of web-based counselling.

AP EAMCET 2024 rankcard

AP EAMCET 2024 hall ticket

Memorandum of marks (inter or equivalent)

Proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo)

Transfer certificate

Academic certificates from class 6 to 12th

EWS certificate valid for 2024-25 from MeeSeva/Gram Sachivalayam for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation

Residence certificate for proceeding seven years of the qualifying exam (inter or equivalent) for private candidates

AP residence certificate or residence proof of father/mother for 10 years excluding employment outside the state from Tehsildar for non-local candidates

Integrated community certificate for BC/SC/ST issued by the competent authority

Income Certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after January 2021, or white ration card for those claiming tuition fee reimbursement

Local status certificate, wherever applicable

This year, AP EAMCET 2024 exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was administered on May 16 and 17 while the engineering exam was conducted between May 18 and 23.