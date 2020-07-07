United States imposes new rules for foreign students. Here's how new ICE policy affects F-1, M-1 students

Image Source : AP Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for US federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education.

The Trump administration has modified immigration policy for foreign students studying in the United States amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new immigration policy, international students studying in the country will have to leave the United States or transfer to another college if their universities offer only online courses amid the pandemic.

The new policy announcement by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has aroused panic among students while universities are scrambling to make sense of these changed rules.

What students need to know about modified immigration policy in United States

Image Source : AP Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Ivy League school announced Monday, July 6, 2020, that as the coronavirus pandemic continues its freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required learn remotely from home.

The US Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.

Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.

If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.

The Trump administration says it had allowed only a "temporary exemption" for online courses limited to the spring and summer semesters.

Students enrolled in US universities that are moving to an online-only education model will be barred from getting F-1 visas.

They will be stopped from entering the US on F-1 visas and not allowed to maintain F-1 status in the Fall semester.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States", US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) statement says.

Officials in the International Students Office at the University of Southern California said they are still "analysing the new information" and swamped by a flood of enquiries from worried students.

The language of the ICE statement terms the new rules as "modifications to temporary exemptions for nonimmigrant students taking online classes due to the pandemic for the fall 2020 semester."

ICE is now turning the screws on universities to re-open despite the coronavirus roaring back across 40 of 50 states.

When does Fall 2020 semester begin in US

Fall 2020 semester begins early September in the US, immediately after Labor Day weekend. By that time, America's death toll is projected to have crossed the grim milestone of 170,000, according to at least a couple of predictive models.

The new policy incentivises in-person classes during the ongoing pandemic which has already killed 130,000 Americans. The ICE announcement comes amidst heated debate across the country on what the coming Fall school session is going to look like.

It says, "Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools adopting a hybrid model, that is, a mixture of online and in person classes, will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online."

"...Trump is forcing foreign students to study in unsafe conditions during Covid-19", Immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta said.

A vaccine against the coronavirus will not be available until at least year-end or later.

Lose-lose situation for students, universities, says Stanford computer science faculty member

Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera and a Stanford computer science faculty member described this latest development as a "lose-lose" situation for both students and universities.

In a tweet, Ng termed the policy as a "horrible" one that will hurt the US, students, and universities.

"Pushes universities to offer in-person classes even if unsafe or no pedagogical benefit, or students to leave US amidst pandemic and risk inability to return," Ng tweeted.

US govt's move faces backlash

Paula Kagan, Professor at DePaul College of Science and Health, said, "Most of my current PhD students are international. This is an unnecessary crisis."

The ICE announcement comes at a time when the US leads the world in coronavirus caseload. Covid-19 has sickened more than 2.9 million Americans and killed more than 130,000 till date.

Students contributed $45 billion to US economy

According to US Department of Commerce 2018 data, the student population contributed $45 billion to the US economy.

Nearly 390,000 foreigners received student visas in Fiscal Year 2019, according to publicly available US government data. F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 nonimmigrant students attend vocational courses in the United States.

(With inputs from IANS)

