JEE, NEET Exams: Develop consensus and resolve issue peacefully, Rahul Gandhi urges govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to resolve the issue pertaining to JEE and NEET exams peacefully. Tweeting a video, Gandhi said that a decision should be made only after a consensus has been developed. Students have been raising various concerns including COVID-19 risks, transportation, and floods.

Medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. While a total of 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains.

"You are the future of this country. You are the students and you are going to take the country to new heights. Everybody understands what has happened over the last 4 months, mishandling of COVID, the devastation caused economic destruction, pain that this country had to bear," Gandhi was heard saying in the video.

"What I don't understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you. I don't understand what you have done is wrong. I can clearly see the government has been incompetent. Why should the government force anything on you," the former Congress President asked.

NEET-JEE aspirants’ safety should not compromised due to the failures of the Govt.



Govt must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus.#SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/Y1CwfMhtHf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

He said it is important that the government listens to the students. "They are wise, they have the interest of this country at heart. And any decision that is made with regards to these exams is made after a conversation and a consensus has been developed. This is my message to GOI, please...you have already caused enough destruction to them..you have hurt the students of the country. Please listen to them..have a conversation and resolve this issue peacefully," Gandhi said.

