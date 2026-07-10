Why is Pedri not playing Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles:

Pedri has been left on the bench for Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Belgium as coach Luis de la Fuente opted for a change in the midfield. It is purely a tactical call as he brought in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz into the starting XI.

Ruiz has been selected to partner Rodri in the centre of midfield in the high-voltage clash, with Spain looking for greater balance and control in their knockout clash in Los Angeles. The decision means Pedri, one of Spain’s most recognised midfielders and considered to be one of the best in his position, will not start a major World Cup knockout match after a difficult tournament in which he has struggled to produce his best form.

Notably, the Barcelona midfielder was expected to play a key role in Spain’s campaign after being included among the team’s main creative figures ahead of the tournament. However, De la Fuente has chosen experience and tactical security for the high-pressure meeting with Belgium, preferring Ruiz’s physical presence and ability to influence the game from deeper areas.

Ruiz has been part of Spain’s midfield plans throughout the World Cup and was initially included in the playing XI alongside Pedri and Rodri. However, when Lamine Yamal returned to action, the 2010 champions had to tweak their formation, forcing them to drop one of their midfielders. Ruiz was eventually axed. However, the PSG player’s versatility and previous understanding of De la Fuente’s system have helped him regain a starting role at an important stage of the tournament.

Pedri is not the only established name missing from Spain’s starting lineup. Gavi has also been named among the substitutes as De la Fuente preferred experience to tackle the Belgian side that has Kevin de Bruyne, Doku and Leandro Trossard in the centre of the park.

The Lamine Yamal factor

On his day, Yamal can destroy any opponent in the world. He has proved dangerous so far in the tournament, but hasn’t quite played his best football. The Barcelona star is aware of the same and is eager to prove himself in the business end of the tournament.

Spain’s defence, on the other hand, has been rock solid. They are the only team that hasn’t conceded a single goal so far in the competition. Hence, it could be a tough night for Belgium.

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