BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020: 1st Inter level exam hall ticket released. Details here

BSSC Inter Mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains examination admit card on the official site. All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of BSSC - bssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the link to download the Admit Card for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on its official website. Also, we are providing complete details about the Bihar 1st Inter Level Mains Admit Card and Test Date. As per the latest notification the Main Exam going to held on 25th December 2020.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has uploaded the link to download the Admit Card for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on its official website. To download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on its official websites.

How to Download: BSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 for 1st Inter Level Exam

Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. NO. 06060114(1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(mains) Exam-2014) available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Your Admit Card will appear on your screen, download and save the same.

