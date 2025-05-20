CBSE 2025 Results: Class 10, 12 revaluation, re-verification dates, fees details released, check here CBSE has released the class 10 and 12 revaluation, re-verification dates along with fee details. Students who wish to apply for the same can check the procedure, and other relevant information here.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the details regarding the revaluation, re-verification dates, and fees for classes 10 and 12. According to the notice published by the board, it will begin accepting applications from class 12 students to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer books from May 21 to May 27 for a fee of Rs 700 per subject. Meanwhile, the procedure for class 10 (Secondary) will commence from May 25 to June 2, requiring a payment of Rs 500 per subject for the scanned copy.

Class 12 students can carry out verification of marks, re-evaluation, and re-verification between May 28 and June 6. The verification fee is Rs 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation costs Rs 100 per question.

CBSE revises post result process

This year, the board has introduced a new system for post-result activities. The previous system comprised a linear three-fold procedure: verification of marks by students, obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, and concluding with final answer sheet revaluation. Under this new system, candidates were required to follow the steps in chronological order to proceed further. However, the revised system maintains the established protocol, facilitating smooth post-result activities to meet students' needs:

CBSE 10th, 12th Result: New sequence of application

Obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both

According to the new system, students may apply for revaluation after receiving the photocopy of their evaluated answer sheet. They can now apply directly for re-evaluation and/or verification once they have received the photocopy.

How to apply for CBSE Answer Sheet verification?

Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

Click on 'apply for answer book'.

Fill in your details and pay Rs 500–Rs 700 per subject.

Download the copy once available.

After receiving the CBSE Answer Sheet verification, students can verify their marks by following the simple steps below.

Go back to the same portal.

Click on 'Apply for Re-verification'.

Select subjects, pay Rs 500 per subject, and submit.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result: Revaluation Process