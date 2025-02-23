UGC NET result 2024 December results, cut off released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in UGC NET result 2024: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer keys and results from the official website of UGC NET– ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) result 2024 for December session exam is released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecard link and cut off on the official website- ugcnta.nta.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the UGC NET the same along with the final answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2024 was conducted between January 3 to January 27 over nine days in 16 shifts at 558 exam centres in 266 cities for 8,49,166 candidates. The mode of examination was Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

UGC NET Result 2025: How to download

Go to the official website-ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the appeared homepage, click on the UGC NET result link A new login page would open Enter your application number and date of birth Access your scorecard and download it Take a print out for the future references

Candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the UGC NET result. The UGC NET December 2024 result is prepared based on the final answer key. If a question is found to be incorrect or unclear or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the marks. As per the NTA's policy, for incorrect or dropped questions, if any, two marks (+2) will be awarded to only those candidates who have attempted the question.

Of the 8,49,166 candidates registering for the exam, as many as 6,49,490 candidates appeared. While only 5,158 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship, as many as 48,161 candidates qualified for Assistant Professorship, and admissions to PhD and 1,14,445 candidates qualified for PhD only.

