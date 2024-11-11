Telangana Open School Results 2024 announced, download TOSS SSC, Inter scorecards at Telanganaopenschool.org

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana Open School Results 2024 announced

Telangana Open School Results 2024: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the October 2024 public examination results for Class 10th and Class 12th. Students can download their results by visiting the official website, Telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC and Inter October 2024 public examinations were held for theory papers from October 3 to 9. Practical examinations were conducted from October 16 to 23. The theory exams were conducted in two sessions. The morning session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Telangana Open School Results 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, Telanganaopenschool.org.

Navigate the link to the 'TOSS SSC, Inter results'

It will redirect you to a window where you need to enter your login credentials

TOSS SSC, Inter results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TOSS SSC, Inter results for future reference

Students have been advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates about the examinations, including the schedule and process for re-evaluating answer sheets and re-checking marks. Students can directly check their TOSS SSC, Inter scorecards by clicking on the above links.