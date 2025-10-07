Kashmir University result 2025 out for BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester exams; How to check at kashmiruniversity.net The candidates who had appeared for the BG 2nd semester and MTech 1st semester exams can check the result on the official website- kashmiruniversity.net. The Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number.

The University of Kashmir has announced the results for BG 2nd semester and MTech 1st semester exams. The candidates who had appeared for the BG 2nd semester and MTech 1st semester exams can check the result on the official website- kashmiruniversity.net. The Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, roll number.

Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester scorecard PDF: How to download at kashmiruniversity.net

Visit the official website- kashmiruniversity.net

Click on Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, roll number as the login credentials

Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Kashmir University BG 2nd, MTech 1st semester scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on Kashmir University exam result, please visit the official website- kashmiruniversity.net.