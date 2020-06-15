JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: JK board declares 10th Class results for Jammu division. Get direct link here

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: JK board declares 10th Class results for Jammu division.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 Results 2020 for students from Jammu Region/summer zone. Students can access the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 through the official website jkbose.ac.in by searching with their roll numbers.

In Jammu division, 70 % college students have handed. Out of which 68 % college students and 72 % women have received. JKBOSE released the results for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions separately. Students can check their JKBOSE 10th Results 2020 by logging onto jkbose.ac.in.

The board had earlier released the JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Leh division on February 7. The results for the Kashmir division are yet to be announced.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: Key Updates

Overall Pass Percentage: 70%

Pass Percentage among Male Students: 68%

Pass Percentage among Female Students: 72%

Total Number of Students from Govt Schools: 28111

Total Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 15708

Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 55.88%

Total Number of Students from Govt Schools: 25696

Total Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 21750

Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 84.64%

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Jammu Region / Summer Zone Result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Step 4: Input your exam roll number in the concerned field

Step 5: Verify and submit details on the website

Step 6: Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download softcopy for future reference

