IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result declared at iimc.ac.in, check details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Saturday declared the results of the written examinations held for various post-graduate diploma courses.

IIMC Mass Communication 2019 result has been released on the official website iimc.ac.in.

Students should note that the IIMC Mass Communication 2019 results will be published online in the PDF format and the same should be downloaded from the website.

The IIMC entrance exam was conducted between March 25 and 26 for admission to various Post Graduate diploma courses offered by the institution.

A total of 1,365 candidates out of 5,839 applicants have been declared successful in the written test, the IIMC said.

IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website iimc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that states 'results'

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your roll number and other required details

5. Click on 'submit'

6. Your IIMC 2019 Entrance Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

There are a total of 476 seats on offer across eight post-graduate diploma course at campuses in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Jammu, Amravati and Kottayam, for which the admission is granted through a national-level entrance examination comprising a written test, a group discussion and an interview.

Group-discussion and interviews will be held between July 1-5 in New Delhi for PG diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Radio & TV Journalism and Advertising & Public Relations.

Group discussion and interviews for PG diploma in Odia, Marathi and Malayalam will be held in Dhenkanal (Odisha), Amravati (Maharashtra), and Kottayam (Kerala) respectively on the dates notified by the regional centres.

The final results will be declared around July 15 and the academic session would begin on July 29, the statement said.

