Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2020 19:47 IST
GATE Exam 2020 question papers released. Know how to raise objection, subject-wise direct links

GATE Exam 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, GATE 2020 exam conducting body, has released the GATE 2020 exam question papers on the official website -- gate.iitd.ac.in. The examination was held from February 1 to February 9 for which the question papers have been released now. This will help the candidates to check their answers with the appropriate questions.

It will also make it easy for them to submit objections on the Gate 2020 answer key. The process of raising objection will commence on February 19 at 11 am and the window will close on February 21. The candidates will get the time of three days to raise objection on Gate 2020 Answer Key. 

Candidates must know that for each objection they will have to provide proper justification with a fee of Rs 500 for each question. As per GATE 2020 official notification, "Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded." 

Moreover, the candidates will have to submit objections to the answer key through the GOAPS portal.

AE: Aerospace Engineering View
AG: Agricultural Engineering View
AR: Architecture and Planning  View
BT: Biotechnology View
CE: Civil Engineering 

View Session 1

View Session 2
CH: Chemical Engineering  View
CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology  View
CY: Chemistry View
EC: Electronics and Communication Engg.  View
EE: Electrical Engineering View
EY: Ecology and Evolution  View
GG: Geology and Geophysics  View
IN: Instrumentation Engineering View
MA: Mathematics  View
ME: Mechanical Engineering

View Session 1

View Session 2
MN: Mining Engineering View
MT: Metallurgical Engineering View
PE: Petroleum Engineering  View
PH: Physics View
PI: Production and Industrial Engineering View
ST: Statistics View
TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science View
XE-A: Engineering Mathematics View
XE-B: Fluid Mechanics View
XE-C: Materials Science View
XE-D: Solid Mechanics View
XE-E: Thermodynamics View
XE-F: Polymer Science and Engineering View
XE-G: Food Technology
 

