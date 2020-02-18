GATE Exam 2020 question papers released. Know how to raise objection, subject-wise direct links

GATE Exam 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, GATE 2020 exam conducting body, has released the GATE 2020 exam question papers on the official website -- gate.iitd.ac.in. The examination was held from February 1 to February 9 for which the question papers have been released now. This will help the candidates to check their answers with the appropriate questions.

It will also make it easy for them to submit objections on the Gate 2020 answer key. The process of raising objection will commence on February 19 at 11 am and the window will close on February 21. The candidates will get the time of three days to raise objection on Gate 2020 Answer Key.

Candidates must know that for each objection they will have to provide proper justification with a fee of Rs 500 for each question. As per GATE 2020 official notification, "Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded."

Moreover, the candidates will have to submit objections to the answer key through the GOAPS portal.