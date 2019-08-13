BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019 to be declared shortly. Here's how to check

Image Source : BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019

Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is expected to release the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019 shortly. Candidates who had appeared for the BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma exam should note that the BTEUP will release the BTE UP Result 2019, BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 for even semester on its official website bteup.ac.in.

How to check BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019

1. Visit the official website bteup.ac.in

2. Click on BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma 2019 link

3. Enter your registration number, roll number and other required details

4. Your BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print for future reference

When were the BTEUP exams conducted?

The BTEUP had conducted the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester exams in the months of May and June this year. The exams were conducted across various institutes across the state.