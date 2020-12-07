AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result announced. Get direct link

Image Source : FILE AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result announced.

AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result: The final results of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Post Graduation has been announced by AIIMS on the official website -- aiimsexams.org. Candidates seeking admission to DM/MCh and MD programmes can visit the official website to check their results. They can also click on the direct link given below.

All those who are shortlisted are now eligible to appear for clinical or laboratory based assessments. These would be conducted by video conferencing. An official statement to the same was also made by AIIMS earlier.

The candidates would also be required to upload scanned copies of the required documents like the date of birth, graduation certificate, Post-graduation certificate, Senior Residency Certificate, Certificate / Documents in support of Ex-Army Personnel / Ex-Serviceman/ Commissioned Officer Including ECO, SSCO and any other certificate/document as mentioned in the Prospectus for the respective Fellowship Programme courses.

