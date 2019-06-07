AIIMS Nursing 2019 Result for B.Sc. Post Basic Program to be declared today. Direct link to check exam result

Image Source : PTI AIIMS Nursing 2019 Result to be declared today

The resuts for the AIIMS Nursing 2019 (B.Sc. Post Basic) will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Science on Friday. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should note that the AIIMS Nursing 2019 result will be released through online mode on the official website nursing.aiimsexams.org.

How to check AIIMS Nursing 2019 Result for B.Sc. Post Basic Program

1. Visit the official website nursing.aiimsexams.org.

2. Click on the link that states 'AIIMS Nursing Result 2019'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Enter your roll number and other required details

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print for future reference

After the AIIMS Nursing 2019 Result for B.Sc. Post Basic Program is declared

The exam authorities will publish a list of the shortlisted candidates on the official website, once the AIIMS Nursing 2019 Result is declared. The selected candidates will also be intimated through SMS or E-mail to the registered E-mail ID and phone number.

Students may note that the examination authorities will not send any separate call letters to candidates by post.

Counselling process of AIIMS Nursing 2019 Exam

The counselling process of the AIIMS Nursing 2019 Examination will be conducted in various rounds in the month of June. Candidates will be required to be present in person on the day of counselling. The counselling will be conducted through offline mode.

What is AIIMS Nursing 2019 Exam?

AIIMS Nursing 2019 Exam for B.Sc. Post Basic Program is a national level entrance exam for admitting students to the B.Sc and M.Sc Nursing programmes. These programmes are offered by various AIIMS affiliated medical institutions of the country.