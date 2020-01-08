UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam online application released. Check details

UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020. UPSC 2020 exam online application process for the NDA exam also begins today. Interested and eligible candidates who can apply for the exam till 6 pm on January 28, 2020.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam | Vacancy details

Total no. of vacancies- 418

National Defence Academy (NDA)- 370 vacancies

Naval Academy (NA)- 48 vacancies

The course will commence from January 2, 2021.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam | Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for Army Wing of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 examination conducted by a recognized board of education. In case of Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy, an applicant must have passed class 12 with Mathematics and Physics as main subjects.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam | Age limit

In terms of age limit, Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2001 and not later than July 1, 2004 are eligible.

UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam | Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination.

About UPSC NDA (I) 2020 exam

The written test will be held on April 19, 2020. The written examination will be held for two subjects - Mathematics and General Ability Test. Both papers will be of two and half hours. Mathematics paper will be of 300 marks and General Ability Test will be of 600 marks.