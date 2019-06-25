TNEA Counselling 2019 begins today; check dates, admission process

Image Source : PTI TNEA Counselling 2019 begins today

The TNEA 2019 counselling process has begun from today. Candidates should note that the counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 will be conducted in online mode.

Candidates seeking admission in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses in government/government-aided colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The schedule for the counselling process has been released on the official websites tneaonline.in and tndte.gov.in.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Important details

# TNEA counselling 2019 will first begin for the PwD category candidates on 25th June, 2019

# The counselling will be held in two sessions - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm amd from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

# The first session will be held for candidates from rank 1-80

# The second session will be held for rank holders 81-138 under the respective categories

# Counselling for vocational streams will begin on 26th June and will conclude on 28th June, 2019

# The wards of ex-servicemen are required to appear on 26th June, 2019 for counselling while that for sportspersons on 27th June, 2019

# As many as seven counselling sessions will be conducted each day – beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 5:30 pm.

Where will the TNEA Counselling 2019 be held?

The TNEA counselling 2019 will be held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, Chennai

TNEA Counselling 2019: Documents required

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheets (or equivalent)

Class 12 admit card

Transfer certificate

Caste certificate

Nativity certificate

First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

Reservation certificate, as applicable

TNEA Counselling 2019: Admission process

Groups will be alloted to candidates, based on their rank. Each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling according to their turn. After the final allotment, the candidates will be required to report to the respective college for admission on or before the last date specified in the provisional allotment order.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Admission fee

The candidates will be required to submit the remaining fee (deducting the initial deposit paid to TNEA) at the time of admission in the college. The TNEA counselling 2019 process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state. The seats in the engineering colleges will be allotted on the basis of merit.