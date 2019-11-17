Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2020: 7 tips to crack JEE exam easily; Check inside

JEE Mains 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 is round the clock as National Test Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct JEE Main EXAM from January 6 to 11, and April 3 to 9, 2020. The competition level for JEE Mains 2020 seems to be quite high this year due to an increased number of applicants. The is JEE Mains 2020 exam is conducted twice a year for providing admissions to students in undergraduate engineering programs such as B.E/B. Tech and B.Arch/B.Plan courses at NITs, IIITs and other engineering colleges across India.

The candidates are left with only two months period of time to prepare themselves for JEE Main 2020 exam. With smart preparation and incorporating a few techniques, the candidates can ace the JEE Mains 2020 exam. India Tv brings to you preparation strategies or tips and tricks to crack the JEE Mains 2020 exam easily.

Strategies to clear JEE Mains 2020

1. Build a concrete study plan

To crack JEE Mains 2020 exam, you must start the preparation with a concrete study plan. The most important resources for a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam.

2. Solve previous year question papers & online mock tests

For conceptual clarity of any topic, it’s important for the candidate to spend time practicing questions rather than building concepts. Students must make a habit of solving papers from the previous year and mock tests every day to improve their speed and accuracy. Try to solve lots of previous year papers. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Candidates must also try to take 2 to 3 online Mock Tests daily which will help in solving paper quickly, as JEE Mains 2020 will be conducted in online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. Be careful while choosing the study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for JEE Mains 2020 preparation.

Since the NTA has introduced numerical type questions, so make sure you practice according to the new exam pattern.

3. Prioritize & plan

Set small targets for yourself such as revising a certain number of topics in a day and number of relevant questions to be solved on a daily basis.

For Physics: chapters such as Mechanics, Electrostatics, Wave Optics, and Magnetism are the most important chapters to focus on.

For Chemistry: relevant chapters are Atomic Structure, Electro-Chemistry, Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium, General Organic Chemistry and Coordination Compound along with Chemical Bonding.

For Maths: students should focus on Trigonometry, Calculus, Vectors, and 3D.

4. Formulas are very important

ForJEE Main 2020 exam 2020, the numerical will be based on direct formulas mostly and thus students must remember them. A simple hack to remember all the formulas are that the candidates can write all the formulas on a sheet of paper and paste them in front of their study table which will help them to revise it. This is so important as in JEE Main exam, there will be formula based numerical and those formulas must be on your tips.

5. Follow a proper study schedule

By following a proper time table, you’ll utilize your time efficiently. The schedule should help you decide how much time to devote to each chapter. Instead of cramming, make your own notes and mind map to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently.

Keep a notebook along with you to note down important points for all the subjects. This will help in knowledge retention and reduce time during second revision.

6. Practice important topics & strengthen your weak areas

You must analyze the detailed syllabus of all the sections and then start preparing the important topics which are most frequently asked, for the JEE Mains 2020. Prioritizing important topics will help the candidates in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyze your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Students must remember there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking JEE Mains 2020 Exam.

7. Exam-day Strategy

Scoring good marks is all about identifying which questions to attempt first and which questions to attempt later. In the first round, attempt questions you are certain that you will get right.

Round one should take around 1 hour. In the second round, attempt questions that you are 70 percent sure of, you can do this by eliminating the wrong options.

Round two should take around 60-90 minutes. In the third round, it’s all about taking a risk, identify questions that you think are worth taking a risk and then attempt them carefully so that you avoid negative marking. Such questions are multi-conceptual problems. Then, if you have time left, make sure to revise all-round one questions again.

Remember, that the cornerstone to score better is smart preparation and a calm temperament. Consistency and motivation only come if you have a positive mindset. Try to limit your use of social media. Avoid meeting friends who make you doubt yourself. In this stage of preparation, your focus should only be on clearing the JEE exam. If at any point you feel stressed, then don’t hesitate in getting in touch with counselors or take support from your family members. So, incorporate these points while devising your two-month exam strategy, and give your best.

JEE Mains 2020 | Admit Card

The admit card will be released by NTA on its official site. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2020 can download their JEE Main 2020 admit card for the January session from December 6 onwards. The exam is conducted in Online mode (Computer Based Test) and its duration is 3 hours. The JEE Main January result will be declared by NTA on January 31, 2020.