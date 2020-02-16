Image Source : FILE BSEB, Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2020 to begin from tomorrow. Check timings, other details

Bihar Board 10th Exam: The Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Patna will commence the annual board examinations for Class 10 from tomorrow, February 17, 2020. The class 10 examinations will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 noon, and the evening shift from 1:45 to 5 pm at 1,368 centres spread across the state. More than 15 lakh students had registered to appear for the Bihar Board exams, the notification of which was released on the official website. Bihar Board 10th Exam 2020 is being conducted under the strict supervision of teachers and invigilators. The Bihar board had also deployed CCTV vigilance, frisking, and videography of students at various places.

A total of 15, 29,393 students have registered for the examination. Out of which, 7, 83,034 students are female, and 7, 46,359 are male. In the first shift of the exam, 7, 74,415 students, and in the second shift, 7, 54,978 students will appear for the exam.

Students appearing for the Bihar Board 10th Exam should note that the BSEB exams would conclude on February 24, 2020.

BSEB admit card

Students appearing for the board exams should note that it is mandatory to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. Students found without their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The officials have been directed to match the face of the candidate with the scanned photograph from the system and allow him/ her to take the exam.

The Bihar Board 10th Exam would be conducted in two batches -- morning and noon. Morning batch would be conducted from 9:30 to 12:45 and afternoon from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. Students for morning batch are required to report before 9:15 and afternoon batch latest by 1:30. Entry after this would not be allowed.

BSEB Frisking

Students will have to go through a two-level frisking before entering the examination hall. The first frisking will be done at the main gate of the exam centre and the second will be done before entering the examination hall.