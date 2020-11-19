Image Source : PTI Assam TET 2020 application process for HS level to begin tomorrow

Assam TET 2020: The online applications process for the Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for Higher Secondary level to begin from tomorrow i.e., November 20, on the official website -- ssa.assam.gov.in. The Secondary Education Department of Assam has invited applications for Assam TET 2020 online on or before November 30, which is the last date for TET exam 2020.

However, the window to make fee payments will remain open till December 3. The Assam TET 2020 is scheduled to be held on December 3. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated only after the online application window is open.

Assam TET 2020: Eligibility criteria and other details regarding the application

Eligibility:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

Applicants should possess a Post-Graduation degree with at least 50 percent marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teachers Education recognized institution.

Degrees obtained from off-campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid. (If the Territorial Jurisdiction of the institution is beyond their approved jurisdiction then the Institution and the subject in which the degree is awarded must have the approval of UGC and all other concerned authorities)

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years of age.

Assam TET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Opening of online application 20.11.2020 Last date to submit application 30.11.2020 Last date of fees payment 3.12.2020 Date of examination 10.1.2021

Assam TET 2020: Application Fee

Candidates from general need to pay Rs 500/- (Rs. Five hundred) while Rs. 300/- (Three hundred) is for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC and PWD candidates.

Assam TET 2020 online application - Direct link (To Be Activated)

