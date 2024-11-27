Man arrested for stealing 50-million-year-old fossil from Trade Fair 2024 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man arrested for stealing 50-million-year-old fossil from Trade Fair.

A 49-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly stealing a 50-million-year-old fossil from a stall at the India International Trade Fair 2024 in Delhi. Identidfied as Manoj Kumar Mishra, the accused is a resident of Noida and he was arrested after the cops scanned over 100 CCTV footage from the location and nearby stalls, pavilions, and halls for his identification.

The theft took place on November 21 in Hall Number four of the Ministry Mines Pavilion, police said.

The GSI staff reported that the fossil, weighing one kilogram and measuring 14 cm in length, 10 cm in width, and 12 cm in height, had gone missing from their stall, the statement said.

A gastropod fossil is the preserved remains of an ancient snail or slug. An FIR was registered and investigation was launched, the police said.

Using technical analysis, the accused was identified and tracked to Noida. Based on information the police team conducted a raid in Sector 22 of Noida and apprehended Manoj Kumar Mishra (49), it said.

During interrogation, Mishra confessed to the theft and the Gastropod Fossil was recovered from his possession.

Also, the ticket dated November 21, that he used for entry into IITF-2024 was seized from his, a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Jha said.

He is an employee of a five star hotel in Noida and a regular visitor to the Trade Fair with a keen interest in various art forms, the statement read. On November 21, he stole the Gastropod Fossil from the Geological Survey of India stall with the intention of selling it at a high price.

On checking his antecedents, he was not found to be involved in any previous criminal case, it said.