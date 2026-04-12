Liquor sales under scanner in Delhi, Rekha Gupta orders audit of past records

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed a detailed cross-verification of financial records related to all government-run liquor sale entities over the past five years. The move comes after reports suggested that account reconciliation had not been done properly at several places.

The Chief Minister said the process will now be closely monitored, with every record being carefully checked and verified. She stressed that transparency and accountability will be ensured at every step.

Warning of strict action against those responsible

Rekha Gupta made it clear that any wrongdoing uncovered during the audit will not be tolerated. She stated that if any loss to government revenue or irregularity is found, strict action will be taken against the officials and individuals involved.

All concerned departments, including the excise department, have been asked to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the finance department within two months.

Excise policy case: Hearing in Delhi HC

Meanwhile, the Delhi excise policy case is set for a crucial hearing on Monday. The matter will be taken up by a bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma at 2:30 PM. This time, the focus is not on the policy itself but on a plea seeking a change of judge in the case.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to argue his own case in court. He has filed a petition requesting that Justice Sharma should not hear the CBI’s appeal against him. This unexpected move has drawn attention, as Kejriwal prepares to present his arguments personally before the court.