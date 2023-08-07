Fire breaks out on second floor of AIIMS in Delhi | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at Delhi AIIMS

A massive fire broke out at Delhi AIIMS on Monday. 6 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

The fire was seen at the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11. 54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room have been evacuated, AIIMS sources said.

More than 6 fire tenders were sent, said Delhi Fire Service.

A thick ball of flames was seen on the second floor of the building of the AIIMS.

More details are awaited.

