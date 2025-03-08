Delhi: One dead in bull attack, narrow escape for another on Alipur-Budhpur Road Locals called Delhi Police after the bull attack in which a security guard died and another managed to escape. The MCD officials were also called in and they captured the animal.

In a shocking incident, a stray bull attacked two persons in the outer north Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, leaving one dead and another injured. A 67-year-old man died after being attacked by the bull while another person got injured in the incident.

According to police, they received a PCR call reporting the incident around 6.30 am Ashok Kumar, a security guard at a godown in Nehru Enclave. Kumar had just finished his night shift and was on his way home when the bull attacked him behind Sai Baba Mandir on Alipur-Budhpur Road.

Another person, identified as Ram Lakhan (60) was also attacked by the animal.

"He sustained minor injuries but managed to escape without severe harm. Ram Lakhan provided a statement to the police, explaining that the bull had turned on him after attacking Kumar," the official added.

Later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials were called to the spot. The MCD officials captured it. A case has been registered at Alipur Police Station, the official said.

The body has been shifted to BJRM Hospital for further examination, he said.

Woman killed after her vehicle collides with a bull in UP's Saharanpur

Earlier in a similar incident in UP's Saharanpur, a woman travelling on a motorcycle died after being hit by a bull on February 28. The motorcyclist and his mother were seriously injured in the accident, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination while the injured have been admitted to a Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that Akshay, a resident of Sheikhpura village in the Nanauta police station area, was riding his motorcycle with his mother, Pramila, and a woman from the same village,

Omi (58), late on February 28 evening. The vehicle collided with a herd of stray cattle on the road.

In this collision, a bull threw the woman Omi several feet up, due to which she, Akshay and Pramila were injured, Jain said.

All three were rushed to a Primary Health Centre for treatment by a passersby where Omi was declared dead.

(With PTI inputs)