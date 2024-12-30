Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to Atishi over Kejriwal's remark on her | Here's full text of letter

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi and LG VK Saxena

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling her a temporary CM. The surprising letter comes amid an intense slugfest between the ruling party AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections 2025.

"I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative… As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..." reads the letter.

The LG might have objections to the 'temporary chief minister' term but Atishi herself declared that she will leave the CM post for Kejriwal if AAP retains power. In fact, Atishi, dramatically, left CM's chair empty when she assumed chief minister office, expressing her devotion to Kejriwal on September 23.

Here is the full text of the letter written by the LG to Atishi

Dear Atishi Ji,