Delhi cloud seeding: Minister Sirsa claims light rain and drop in pollution; trials to continue The operation lasted around 90 minutes, with humidity levels between 15–20%, slightly below ideal but suitable for testing. Sirsa claimed preliminary observations indicated light rainfall (0.1–0.2 mm) around the Delhi–Noida border and a measurable reduction in pollution levels.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Tuesday carried out cloud seeding trails over the national capital to induce artificial rain amid growing air pollution. The experiment was done by IIT Kanpur, from where a Cessna aircraft flew with seeding agents.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that two consecutive cloud seeding flights were completed, covering areas including Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur and Bhojpur. Each flight released eight chemical flares, weighing about half a kilogram each, designed to enhance moisture in the atmosphere.

“The aim is to scientifically understand how much rainfall can be induced under Delhi’s existing humidity conditions. Every experiment gives us valuable insight to guide future pollution-control strategies — both for winter and year-round application,” he said.

The operation lasted around 90 minutes, with humidity levels between 15–20%, slightly below ideal but suitable for testing. Sirsa claimed preliminary observations indicated light rainfall (0.1–0.2 mm) around the Delhi–Noida border and a measurable reduction in pollution levels.

Sirsa claims notable drop in pollution levels

He said data from 20 air quality monitoring stations showed a decline in particulate matter after the seeding. In Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari, PM2.5 levels fell from 221, 230, and 229 µg/m³ to 207, 206, and 203 µg/m³, respectively.

PM10 levels dropped from 207–209 µg/m³ to 163–177 µg/m³ in the same areas, as per Minister Sirsa.

Detailed report to be released soon

He said a detailed analysis is underway, and a comprehensive report will be released soon.

“This is India’s most ambitious scientific step in urban pollution control. Under the guidance of our Prime Minister and Chief Minister, Delhi is committed to transparent, science-based action to ensure cleaner air for all citizens,” he added.

Experiment to continue

He said the government will determine the next phase of cloud seeding operations, expected to continue through February 2026, based on the results of these trials. The Delhi government on May 7 approved a proposal to conduct five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of Rs 3.21 crore.