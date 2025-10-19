Delhi AQI today: Air quality plunges to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category for the fifth consecutive day, with pollution levels escalating as Diwali approaches. The city recorded a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, and several monitoring stations showed AQI levels approaching the "severe" zone.

New Delhi:

Delhi's air quality continued its decline on Sunday, worsening to “very poor” from the earlier “poor” category. The city recorded a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 on Sunday with several monitoring stations showing AQI levels approaching the "very harmful" zone. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's AQI on Saturday stood at 268. This comes amid rising pollution levels as the city gears up for the Diwali festival, a time when fireworks and increased emissions often exacerbate air quality issues.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) today

Anand Vihar: 404 Sirifort: 317 RK puram: 322 Nehru Nagar: 310 Dwarka Sector 8: 327 Ashok Vihar:L 304 Jahangirpuri: 314 Vivek Vihar: 349 Wazirpur: 361 Bavana: 303

Within the National Capital Region (NCR), neighboring cities also recorded concerning AQI levels. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 324, categorized as "very poor," while Noida and Gurugram reported AQIs of 298 and 258, respectively, remaining in the "poor" category.

Nine stations in the ‘very poor’ zone

Out of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, nine fell into the "very poor" category. Some stations are dangerously close to entering the "severe" zone, which is a health hazard. The highest recorded AQI was 389 at Anand Vihar, followed by Wazirpur (351), Bawana (309), Jahangirpuri (310), and others including Okhla, Vivek Vihar, and Dwarka, all hovering between 303 and 310.

According to CPCB data, AQI readings are categorized as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

The leading source of Delhi's pollution remains transport emissions. With increasing vehicle numbers and construction activities, particularly in preparation for the upcoming festival, pollution levels are expected to rise further in the coming days. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast similar air quality conditions for the near future, with no immediate relief in sight.

Delhi weather

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.5°C, slightly above the normal temperature for the season. The minimum temperature was 19.6°C, also above average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies for Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain consistent. However, the calm weather conditions are likely to trap pollutants near the surface, worsening the air quality.