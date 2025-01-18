Kejriwal attacked by Parvesh Verma's aides in New Delhi during poll campaign, claims AAP; BJP hits back

Follow us on Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY/X Stone pelted at Arvind Kejriwal's car during poll campaign in New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been attacked during the poll campaign in the New Delhi assembly constituency area. Stones were pelted which led to chaos. AAP sources have accused BJP candidate from the seat Parvesh Verma alleging that his 'goons' attacked Kejriwal.

After the attack, AAP took to social media platform X and accused the BJP. It said the attack was caused by the BJP's fear of defeat and panicking. The party said, "Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, and got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Pravesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign." Calling the attack cowardly, AAP further added that Kejriwal will remain undeterred. "BJP people, Kejriwal is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP said on X.

What did Parvesh Verma say?

However, Parvesh Verma has hit out at Kejriwal and AAP saying that his convoy had gone ahead by crushing the BJP worker's leg and he was on his way to the hospital. He said, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful..."

Notably, Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency and the BJP has pitted Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Saheb Singh Verma. In the run-up to the assembly polls, the feud between both leaders has increased with spells of allegations coming out against each other. The polling for the Delhi assembly elections is slated for February 5. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on February 8.