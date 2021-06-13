Image Source : ANI UP: Woman alleges rape by Army jawan on promise of marriage

A woman accused an Army jawan of raping her on the promise of marriage, police said on Saturday. Inspector Naresh Kashyap, in-charge of Pilibhit's Kotwali Jehanabad, told reporters that on the woman's complaint a case was lodged against Army jawan Prakash Singh who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three other people have also been booked for fraud, he said.

According to the police, the woman alleged that she came in contact with Singh a few years ago when she was a student of Class 12 and was studying in Bhud township of Bareilly.

She alleged that Singh lured her to different places by promising to marry her and established physical relations with her.

The woman said she learned recently that Singh was getting married elsewhere and complained to the police on helpline number 112. An agreement was reached with police''s mediation and Singh''s family promised to get them married, she said.

She has alleged that despite the promise, he did not marry her.

