Bride by day, con artist by night: 21-year-old UP woman held for duping 12 men she married A 21-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, known by aliases like Kajal, Seema, Neha and Sweety, has been arrested for duping at least 12 men in a state-wide wedding fraud.

New Delhi:

Who is Kajal in Gujarat, Seema in Haryana, Neha in Bihar and Sweety in Uttar Pradesh? At first glance, they seem like different women from different parts of the country, but they are all the same person duping families.

Gulshana Riaz Khan, a 21-year-old at the centre of a shocking matrimonial fraud racket. Known infamously as the "Looteri Dulhan", the woman has allegedly married at least 12 men, only to vanish within hours, taking away jewellery, cash and other valuables she received in the multiple marriages.

The woman is the face of a gang of four to five accomplices operating across states.

Each incident follows a near-identical script. The wedding takes place, the groom and his family are full of hope, and before the celebrations can settle, the bride is "abducted" — an orchestrated exit where she disappears with the loot. The unsuspecting groom never hears from her again. Meanwhile, she reappears online under a new name, ready to trap another family desperate for a bride.

A tailor husband who takes a cut from the frauds

In real life, Gulshana is married to Riyaz Khan, a tailor from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who reportedly receives a 5 per cent share of her gang’s earnings. On Thursday, her run came to an end when Ambedkar Nagar police arrested her along with eight members of the syndicate near Kasadaha village, under Baskhari police limits. Police seized Rs 72,000 in cash, a motorcycle, a gold mangalsutra, 11 mobile phones and three fake Aadhaar cards.

The gang, comprising five women and four men, included individuals from Haryana, Jaunpur and Ambedkar Nagar. All played roles in the operation, from posing as relatives to managing logistics. Among the arrested were Mohanlal (34), Ratan Kumar Saroj (32), Ranjan alias Ashu Gautam (22), Rahul Raj (30), Sanno alias Sunita (36), Poonam (33), Manju Mali (29) and Rukhsar (21).

Their latest victim was Sonu from Rohtak, Haryana, who paid Rs 80,000 for a wedding that never materialised. On the day of the supposed wedding, the bride disappeared, prompting Sonu to alert UP police. A rapid response and strategic roadblocks led to one suspect’s arrest, whose interrogation unravelled the entire operation.

Gulshana and her gang confessed to defrauding at least 12 families. Their strategy included fake identities, fake documents and emotional manipulation of families struggling to find matches for their sons. Once the “settlement amount” was received, the bride vanished. Police have filed cases under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery. Investigations are ongoing to identify more victims and potential accomplices.