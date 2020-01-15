Six armed robbers loot cop's house holding his daughter at gun point in UP's Bareilly

Image Source : PTI Six armed robbers loot cop's house holding his daughter at gunpoint in UP's Bareilly (Representational image)

In a daredevil robbery incident, six armed robbers targetted the family of an Uttar Pradesh Police sub inspector and looted his family holding his six-year-old daughter at gun point.

SSP Shailesh Pandey and SP (crime) R.K. Bhartiya rushed to the spot in Shastri Nagar on Tuesday after receiving information, along with the anti-dacoity team and forensic experts.

According to reports, Sub Inspector Pushkar Singh Gangwar is the Station House Officer at Amariya police station in Pilibhit district. His wife Ruchi lives in their house in Bareilly along with their daughter.

On Tuesday evening, six people knocked on her door, and when Ruchi opened it, they introduced themselves as crime branch officials. They then forcefully entered the house and took all occupants as hostage at gunpoint, including tenant Prem Shankar Sharma.

They asked Ruchi to hand over all the cash and jewellery at home. They threatened to shoot Gangwar's six-year-old daughter Ananya.

After taking all valuables from the house, the robbers snatched the DVR of the CCTV cameras at the house and threw Ruchi's mobile phone into water. They then locked everyone in a room and fled.

SP (crime) said: "We are investigating the case on priority. All nearby police stations have been alerted and patrolling has been intensified. We are checking every suspect.

"The accused appears to have done a recce of the house before committing the robbery, as they appeared to know the inside of the house very well. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

