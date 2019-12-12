Image Source : FILE Man killed over affair, body recovered after 52 days in Maharashtra (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra was allegedly killed over his affair with a married woman on Thursday. The incident took place on October 21, but the highly decomposed body of Rajiv Bidlan, an ambulance driver who resided in Kalyan town, was recovered on Wednesday on basis of information received from some persons during questioning.

The victim fell in love with a woman working at an eatery in Kalyan earlier this year. However, when her husband, Sanjeet Fouzdar Jaiswar, objected to it, the victim and the woman went to Delhi and started living together, he said. The duo returned to Kalyan in October.

According to the police, the woman's husband, with the help of three of his aides, allegedly killed Bidlan on October 21 and dumped the body on a roadside on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

The deceased's brother also lodged a missing person's complaint with police the same day. During the probe, the police zeroed-in on some suspects and based on leads provided by them, the body was recovered from the spot on Wednesday.

The deceased's brother identified the body on the basis of his clothes and accessories worn by him, he said. Search for Jaiswar and his three aides was on, he said, adding that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention).

