Image Source : PTI Hapur: Rs 50,00 reward for info on rape accused as 6-year-old survivor continues to be critical

The Hapur police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Dalpat, the accused in the rape of a six-year-old girl. The victim was kidnapped and brutally raped last Thursday and is presently admitted in the Meerut Medical College where her condition remains critical. Three days after three sketches were released based on the statements of the girl's parents and neighbours, the police have now announced the bounty to quicken the pace of the investigation expecting leads to increase.

While none of the senior police officials were ready to comment on the delay in the arrest of the accused, a police spokesman released photographs of search operations that show the cops looking for the accused in the area where the child was raped after being kidnapped.

"Whoever can provide information about this man will be given a reward of Rs 50,000. The name of the person who gives the information will not be revealed," the police said.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in the Garh Mukhteshwar area by a man on a motorcycle.

When her parents reported her missing, the police launched a search. She was found the next morning, unconscious and soaked in her own blood, behind bushes not far from her village.

A medical examination confirmed rape. The girl was rushed to a specialised hospital in Meerut and has been through at least one surgery.

(With agency inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage