Aligarh: Jewellers' wife, son found murdered; case filed

Aligarh: Jewellers' wife, son found murdered

Aligarh Murder News: A woman and her son were found murdered in Aligarh's Surendra Nagar area on Thursday night. According to police, the deceased lady was identified as Shikha, wife of businessman Lalit Verma. Her son was eight-year-old.

The incident took place under the limits of the Quarsi police station. Shikha and her son were alone at home at the time of the incident. The two daughters of Shikha had gone to their aunt's place.

Police said that relatives of Shikha had gone to meet her in the evening. When they didn't get any response after knocking on the door, they decided to enter. They found Shikha lying on the floor in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.

Police siad a call was received around 7:30 PM following which cops reached the spot. A forensic team also visited the crime scene to collect evidence. The knife used to commit the crime was seized by the team.

According to police, two masked persons had entered the house of Shikha in the evening. They used a kitchen knife to slit her wrist. Police said that CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify the killers. A case of murder has been filed by Lalit.