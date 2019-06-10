Trip to Vaishno Devi: Get your hands on IRCTC's cheapest travel package. Complete details inside

Vaishno Devi Travel package: Check IRCTC's cheapest deal

If you are planning a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, you are on the right track. IRCTC's travel package is offering more than what you could think of, that too in a pocket-friendly manner. The holy cave, which is considered to be one of the holiest pilgrimages, attracts millions of devotees every year. The number of yatris visiting the holy shrine annually now exceeds one crore. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi resides in a holy cave located in the folds of the three peaked mountain named Trikuta, or Trikoot. IRCTC Tourism, which is a Government of India enterprise, is now offering one-of-its-kind experience in its Vaishno Devi travel package.

Vaishno Devi travel package details:

Package Name: Mata Vaishnodevi

Destination Covered: Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine

Travelling Mode: Train

Station/Departure Time: NDLS/ 20:50 HRS

Class: SL

Frequency: Daily

Meal Plan: Two breakfast

Hotel Name: IRCTC Guest House or Similar

Vaishno Devi package tariff, Vaishno Devi cheapest deals, Vaishno Devi trip cheapest prices:

STANDARD CLASS:

Single Occupancy: Rs. 4110/-*

Double Occupancy: Rs. 2600/-*

Triple Occupancy: Rs. 2420/-*

Child(05-11 years) with bed: Rs. 1750/-*

Child (05-11 years) without bed: Rs. 1750/-*

DELUXE CLASS:

Single Occupancy: Rs. 5120/-*

Double Occupancy: Rs. 3100/-*

Triple Occupancy: Rs. 2770/-*

Child(05-11 years) with bed: Rs. 1750/-*

Child (05-11 years) without bed: Rs. 1750/-*

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Travel package: Note

Full berth/seat is being allotted to children between the age of 05 to 11 years. Hence, Full Adult Fare as per revised Railway guidelines. *However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey.

IRCTC does not provide any facility of VIP/Priority Entry/Darshan at any monuments/shrines/places of interest mentioned in the itinerary. IRCTC shall not be responsible for any loss of sight-seeing/Darshan, nor shall be liable for any refunds in case the Darshan/Sight-seeing/Visit cannot be completed owing to reasons such as delay in train arrivals, transport breakdown, heavy rush, closure by govt. agencies etc.