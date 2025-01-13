Gold price today January 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check gold price on January 13.

Gold price in India today: The gold prices decreased on Monday. As per the latest updates, the rate of 24 carat gold is Rs 7981.3 per gm, down by Rs 10.0 and the rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 7316.3 per gm, down by Rs 10.0. Earlier, the price of 10-grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 80,070, while 22-carat gold was Rs 73,400. And, silver was trading at Rs 94,500 per kilogram.

It should be noted that the prices of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.98% over the past week and a decline of -2.0% over the past month. However, the silver rate is Rs 96500.0 per kg, down by Rs 100.0.

Check city-wise gold rate today

The prices of gold in Delhi is Rs 79813.0/10 grams. On Sunday, the price was Rs 79653.0/10 grams, and the rate a week prior, on 07-01-2025, the rate was Rs 78873.0/10 grams.

The price of silver in Delhi is Rs 96500.0/Kg. On Sunday, the price was Rs 96700.0/Kg, while the rate last week was Rs 94500.0/Kg.

The gold price in Chennai is Rs 79651.0/10 grams, compared to Rs 79501.0/10 grams on Sunday, and Rs 78721.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai now is Rs 103600.0/Kg, down from Rs 103800.0/Kg on Sunday and Rs 101600.0/Kg last week.

The gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 79657.0/10 grams, an increase from Rs 79507.0/10 grams on Sunday, and Rs 78727.0/10 grams last week.

The silver price in Mumbai is Rs 95800.0/Kg, a decrease from Rs 96000.0/Kg on Sunday.

The gold buyers need to know that the retail gold price per gram is the amount customers pay for one gram of gold, usually quoted in Indian Rupees. This rate varies everyday and is determined by global economic trends, geopolitical events, and the interplay of supply and demand.