Bank Strike today: Which branches will remain closed and what services will be affected?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bank strike today: Will your local branch be affected? Check here

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has called for a nationwide strike today, potentially disrupting banking services across the country. The strike comes in response to the Bank of India’s decision to issue charge sheets against thirteen union leaders.

Participation from multiple bank unions

The strike is supported by several major bank unions, including the United Forum of Bank Unions, All India Bank Officers Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, Bank Employees Federation of India, and All India Bank Officers Association. These unions are standing in solidarity with the AIBEA’s protest against what they describe as "political interference" and "vindictive actions" by the Bank of India.

“AIBEA’s call for strike on 28th August 2024, Against political attack on trade union AIBOC–NCBE–BEFI–AIBOA–INBOC–INBEF extend support,” CH Venkatchalam, General Secretary of AIBEA wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Impact on bank services: Are all banks closed?

No official confirmation has been issued regarding the closure of specific bank branches. Customers are advised to check with their local branches of SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and other banks to confirm if they are operational today.

Reason behind the strike

The strike is a direct response to the Bank of India’s punitive actions against thirteen officers who attended the 23rd Biennial Conference of the Bank of India Staff Union in Kerala. AIBEA has termed this as a political attack on the union, prompting today’s nationwide strike as a protest against what they see as attempts to destabilise organised labour in the banking industry.

Also read | Jan Dhan Yojna: How has India's 10-year financial inclusion journey been? Explained in 3 charts