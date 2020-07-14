Will PUBG be banned in India? MPs push for ban on app

Image Source : FILE PUBG/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

After the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India, now the sword of Damocles is hanging over apps like PUBG. In a meeting of the Standing Committee for Information Technology, parliamentarians pushed for a ban on apps including PubG. The meeting was headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

PUBG, a game with origin in South Korea, is a highly addictive game that has held millions in India in thrall since its inception. Last month when the government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, PUBG fans had breathed a sigh of relief. However, it is possible that the world-famous gaming app may have a full stop coming over.

Tharoor raised an issue relating to the Cam Scanner app, one among the banned Chinese apps. He said that the app was still being used by some state police and other official establishments despite a ban. Tharoor voiced concerns over potential data leaks to China.

PUBG had recently figured among the list of 89 apps banned by the Indian Army for its personnel to plug leakage of information. The list included both Chinese and non-Chinese apps ranging from messaging platforms to health apps to popular mobile games, dating apps and more.

TikTok, WeChat, Helo, ShareIT, UC browser, Clubfactory, and more prominent apps were banned by the government last month. The government had said that the applications engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The ban was imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. The government had also cited complaints about data on Indian users being transferred abroad without authorisation.

