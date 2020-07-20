IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce, CEO Ronojoy Dutta announces

Image Source : FILE FILE

IndiGo will lay off 10% of its workforce, CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced today. The low-cost carrier's decision comes at a time when the country is battling coronavirus pandemic, which has eaten up into a lot of business.

"From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Dutta said in a statement.

"Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," he added.

As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent since May 25.

(With PTI inputs)

