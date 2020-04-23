No pay cuts in April salary of employees, assures Indigo CEO Dutta

Image Source : PTI IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees

Indigo on Thursday has assured all its employees that the salary of April will not be deducted. In an email to all the employees, CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: "In deference to our government's wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April.

"However, your Excom members and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. For everyone else, you can expect your April salaries to be paid with the pay cuts," he added.

Last month, air carrier Indigo has announced that they would trim employee salaries by 25 per cent including CEO Ronojoy Dutta due to 'precipitous drop in revenues'.

Airlines are the worst-hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as both domestic and international travel has come to a hault.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage