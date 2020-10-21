How this app is leading a revival of real estate sector by deploying labourers

Image Source : PTI With the economy now opening up slowly, industries are facing a lack of workforce.

The nationwide lockdown announced in March hit every sector hard. With no job and money, lakhs of labourers migrated back to their native places from Metro cities. With the economy now opening up slowly, industries are facing a lack of workforce. In order to bridge this demand and supply gap, Captech Technologies has come up with an app. The 'eFORCE' app has successfully deployed over two lakh labours in the first four months of launch.

According to the company, all these registrations have come via thousands of labour contractors who have registered on the platform. eForce is India's first multi-lingual construction tech platform that bridges the gap between general contractors/project developers, migrant labour contractors and specialised vendors.

Intending to organise the unorganized migrant and non-migrant labour contractor market in the construction industry at large and choosing to start with the factories and building segment-first, eFORCE provides excellent value to the general contractor and project developers. The app is powered with AI and analytics and allows the general contractor/ project developer and labour contractor to discover each other, and will help the developers to find the right fit according to bandwidth, expertise, and experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Asutosh Katyal, CEO, and Founder, Captech Technologies, said, “we are happy that we have achieved this number and we are growing at a rapid rate. We at Captech are utilizing technology to improve and revive the construction sector in the post-C-19 era. eForce helps industry benefit in innumerable ways, it helps in increasing operational efficiency, reduce overhead costs, and projects are handled more efficiently.”

“The labours have always faced issues when it comes to payment, eForce addresses the payment transparency and makes labour aware of the payment status at every stage. We have also ensured the highest level of privacy and data security and confidentiality when it comes to protecting the information that we get from our clients,” he added.

Captech eForce platform is been currently used at City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, (CIDCO) commercial area and onsite infrastructure work at Navi Mumbai and JJ Hospital at Byculla Mumbai, along with several other construction sites pan- India.

