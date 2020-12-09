Amazon considering $100 million investment in Apollo Pharmacy: Reports

Image Source : PTI Amazon considering $100 million investment in Apollo Pharmacy

Amazon is under consideration for investment in India's Apollo Pharmacy. According to a report with the Economic Times, Amazon.com Inc is mulling a nearly $100 million investment in Apollo Pharmacy, facing up to Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group in the country's fast-growing drug market. According to the report, two people are aware of the plan.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced Amazon HealthLake, a new service to enable healthcare organisations to store, transform, and analyse all of their data in the cloud.

Amazon HealthLake aggregates an organisation's complete data across various silos and disparate formats into a centralised AWS data lake and automatically normalises this information using machine learning, the company said the AWS re:Invent conference on Tuesday.

The service makes it easier for customers to query, perform analytics, and run machine learning to derive meaningful value from the newly normalized data.

Organisations such as healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, clinical researchers, health insurers, and more can use Amazon HealthLake to help spot trends and anomalies in health data.

This can help them make much more precise predictions about the progression of a disease, the efficacy of clinical trials, the accuracy of insurance premiums, and many other applications, AWS said.

Latest Business News