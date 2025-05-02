110% return in 2 years: This miniratna PSU stock up 11% following dividend announcement - check amount PSU Dividend Stock: On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 323.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 355.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned Moil Ltd surged over 11 per cent on Friday after the company reported around 27 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 and announced final dividend. The stock opened in green at Rs 320.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 317.55. The scrip surged later to touch the intraday high of Rs 354.95 - a rise of 11.77 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 338.60.

On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 588.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 280.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 6,902.22

110% Return In 2 Years

The PSU stock has given a multibagger return of Rs 113 per cent in two years and a 93 per cent return in three years. However, it has corrected 23.22 per cent in one year. On a YTD basis, it has given a negative return of 2.01 per cent.

Moil Dividend 2025

The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.61 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2025.25. This is in addition to Rs. 4.02 per equity

share as an interim dividend.

Moil Q4 Results Key Highlights