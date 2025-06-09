Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty gain for fourth consecutive day, most sectoral indices in green Market Closing Bell: Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices, except realty, ended in the green territory, with the Nifty IT gaining 1 per cent and Nifty Metal adding 0.75 per cent.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Bulls continue to dominate on bourses as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the fourth day on the trot on Monday, June 9, 2025, driven by strong performance by banking and financial stocks and positive sentiments among investors after the Reserve Bank of India's jumbo rate cut.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 82,445.21 against the previous close of 82,188.99. During the day, it touched a high of 82,669 and a low of 82,369.24 in the rangebound session. The 50-issue NSE Nifty went up 100.15 points or 0.4 per cent to 25,103.20. It had closed at 25,003.50 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 24,644.45 and a low of Rs 25,077.15.