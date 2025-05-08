Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold dips on MCX after positive start, silver continues to shine Gold Rate Today: The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 233 at Rs 97,323 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,090.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal surged in the domestic futures market in the opening session on Tuesday, i.e. on May 08, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 233 at Rs 97,323 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,090. However, it dipped soon after to touch the low of Rs 96,536 - a fall of Rs 554. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,700 with a loss of Rs 390 or 0.40 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 96,166 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 433 from the previous close of Rs 94,424. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 96,315. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,855 - a gain of Rs 122 or 0.13 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,381.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was around $3,374.27 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,600 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 99,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.